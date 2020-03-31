DANVILLE — A Danville man and woman suffered injuries after being shot at while sitting in their car Saturday afternoon.
Around 12:25 p.m. Saturday, Danville Police responded to the 1200 block of Koehn Drive in reference to a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers located two victims who had suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
A 29-year-old Danville man suffered a gunshot wound to his forearm and a 22-year-old Danville woman suffered a gunshot wound to her upper arm.
The victims told police they were sitting inside of their vehicle in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive when someone began shooting at them.
Witnesses stated a black man was observed shooting in the direction of the victims before getting into a red vehicle and fleeing the area. No other information is currently available. No other injuries were reported during the incident.
The investigation into the incident continues, and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
