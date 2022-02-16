Danville police, with assistance from the Covington Police Department and Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, arrested a 20-year-old man from Centralia, Illinois, early Wednesday morning after a pursuit from Danville to Covington, Indiana.
Around 1:05 a.m., Danville police received a notification from a Flock Safety camera system that a vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Indiana, had entered the Danville city limits and was last seen in the area of Griffin Street and Williams Street.
Officers located the vehicle around 1:10 a.m. in the area of Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 2007 Audi SUV, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit proceeded to East Main Street, left Danville and continued to Covington.
During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen Audi lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of the 2400 block of Salem Church Road in Covington.
After crashing the vehicle, the driver and two other occupants fled from the vehicle on foot and ran into a wooded area.
The Covington Police Department and the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department assisted Danville police as they searched for the suspects.
During a search of the wooded area officers located 20-year-old Malik J. Merriweather of Centralia.
Merriweather was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and is currently in custody in Fountain County.
Officers searched the area for the remaining two occupants but were unable to locate them.
The remaining suspects are described as two Black males who were last seen wearing dark colored clothing. No injuries were reported.
The investigation into this incident continues.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
