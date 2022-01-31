Illinois State Police District 10 Commander, Acting Captain Ryan Starrick, announced the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols held in Vermilion County during January.
These actions provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
During the enforcement activities, police issued 29 safety belt citations, one child restrain citation, 43 total citation, and 13 written warnings.
“Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices,” Starrick said in a press release. “These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply buckle up!”
The project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
