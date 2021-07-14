DANVILLE — Local officials are still waiting for new play panels to arrive for the latest upgrade to the AMBUCS Playground for Everyone at Winter Park.
“We have been told the panels will arrive at the end of August,” said Bob Richard, Danville AMBUCS co-chairman of the project, through an email. “Grand opening will be in September... I hope!”
Officials had hoped for a July grand reopening of the handicapped-accessible playground.
The Danville City Council in April accepted a $64,342 donation from the local AMBUCS chapter for the playground updates.
“Basically the funds donated to the city will cover all the replacing of play panels with the new play panels,” Richard said.
There are math, animal, silly face, scrambled scale, tic tac toe, piano, bubble mirror, disco party, window and other play panels.
“It will replace all the benches,” Richard also added of the funds.
There will be a solar bench, and trellis to provide shade, that will allow users to charge their cell phones wirelessly or through the plug-in capability, Richard previously said.
He said they believe this is the first self-charging cell phone site like this in Vermilion County.
The playground is receiving a makeover by the Danville Chapter of AMBUCS for the playground’s 20th anniversary this year.
Like the project 20 years ago, the makeover is being funded through a community fundraising effort. The resurfacing was made possible from a grant from the Wheeler Foundation. A large slide structure has been added too.
The AMBUCS Playground for Everyone 2.0 playground makeover campaign started last fall. The universally accessible playground at Winter Park opened in July 2001.
For this upgrade, AMBUCS has been raising $110,000 to add some new features and bring the playground back to its original glory. The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS initially committed $25,000 and received pledges. AMBUCS sought gifts from foundations, businesses, community groups and individuals.
In 2001, the playground was at the forefront of universally accessible playgrounds. When it opened it was one of the first in Illinois to offer a playground that could serve all children regardless of their abilities.
