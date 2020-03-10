DANVILLE – Two playgrounds in the city are seeing construction as spring weather approaches, causing some disruptions in where parents can take their children to burn off some extra energy.
The AMBUCS Playground for Everyone at Winter Park along Winter Avenue is closed.
According to Danville Parks Superintendent Steve Lane, city crews have removed some existing equipment located where the new equipment will be constructed. Schomburg and Schomburg Construction has the materials and will be starting any day on erecting the new equipment.
The playground is scheduled to re-open in May. Restrooms will be open at that time. Water play will be turned on Memorial Day weekend as usual, Lane stated.
New play equipment also is being constructed at Ellsworth Park.
Residents are encouraged to visit playgrounds at Lincoln, Douglas and Liberty parks. Restrooms will open around April 1, weather permitting.
Fundraising has continued to update the AMBUCS Playground for Everyone at Winter Park. AMBUCS Playground for Everyone 2.0 is to update the almost 20-year-old playground. The universally accessible playground was a first of its kind when it opened in July 2001.
The goal is to have the playground update completed in spring 2021 and have a grand reopening in May 2021.
Usage and weather have taken their toll on the playground equipment, and plans include adding a new play tower and slide and replacement of worn and faded play panels, new rubberized surface and benches and powder coating railings.
At Ellsworth Park, the city received a $373,900 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for a new restroom and concessions building, relocating the basketball court and playground, a new picnic shelter, disc golf and a new field for football and soccer.
The city is again receiving bids for the restroom/concession building. Officials will open bids on April 9. The Danville City Council rejected a bid for the Ellsworth Park restroom and concession building in January due to it exceeding funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.