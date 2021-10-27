DANVILLE — The Trep School is taking applications for its inaugural Trep OnTrack Pitch Danville Competition which is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 at Danville Area Community College's Bremer Center as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021.
“The Trep OnTrack Danville Pitch Competition is similar to ABC’s Shark Tank, but ours will be more like a dolphin tank because our local judges will be nicer,” said Tricia Teague, Danville alderwoman and founder of The Trep School which is organizing the event.
“We’re excited to be hosting this event and hope to be able to do it annually. We’re also excited to be associated with Global Entrepreneurship Week as there are 40,000 activities happening in 180 countries between Nov. 8 and Nov. 14, but very few in the Midwest,” Teague said.
Four prizes will be awarded at the event. First place ($5,000), second place ($2,000), and third place ($500) will be provided to the winners in the form of purchases of business-related goods and services equivalent to their prize amount. The funding for these prizes is provided by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Initiative.
The last prize, the audience choice, will be in the form of cash. Attendance is free, but audience members can vote for their favorite pitch by purchasing audience vote tickets for $5 each. Ballot boxes for each pitch will collect the tickets, and the pitch with the most tickets will receive 100 percent of the audience choice cash.
To apply, applicants must submit a two-minute video and a written application. A link is available at the website www.TrepOnTrack.com/pitch. The application deadline is Nov. 3.
“We’ve had 12 participants complete our Trep Prep introductory course, and 20+ are currently enrolled in our advanced Trep On FastTrac course that ends the same week as the pitch competition. Several have indicated they plan to pitch, so this is a great opportunity for them to start or expand their businesses,” Teague said.
For more information about the pitch contest and the Trep OnTrack programs, go to the website https://TrepOnTrack.com/pitch or contact The Trep School at 217-497-9227.
