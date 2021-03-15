DANVILLE — OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville is washed in pink this week as a thank you to OSF's Mission Partners (employees) for bravely serving with the greatest care and love over the last year of the pandemic.
On March 13, 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic was declared a national emergency in the U.S. Since then, life as we knew it has dramatically changed, and hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost across the U.S.
During this time of change and loss, however, there has also been healing and hope. From testing and treatment to vaccines and more, the medical community has made tremendous leaps forward, and OSF HealthCare Mission Partners (employees) have been there every step of the way.
Starting Saturday, March 13, the one-year anniversary of the national emergency declaration, the exterior of OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville was washed in pink lights. Pink is the color that signifies thanks, appreciation and gratitude.
These hospitals are one of many OSF HealthCare hospitals across Illinois and in Escanaba, Mich. taking part in lighting up the night to say thank you to OSF's Mission Partners across the OSF HealthCare Ministry. The lights will remain up for a week.
