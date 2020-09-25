DANVILLE — At least one alderman may not seek re-election to the Danville City Council next year.
“I’m considering not running,” said Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster.
Foster has served on the city council for 28 years.
He said he knows of a couple other people who may run, and he thinks he’s done about all he can on the council.
Petition packets for candidates who want to run for a seat on the Danville City Council in the April 6, 2021 consolidated election are now available at the Danville Election Commission office, 201 N. Vermilion St. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The primary election if needed next year, to narrow down several candidates running in one ward, would be Feb. 23.
Seven aldermen positions in the city, one in each of the seven wards, will be up for election.
Petitions must be filed with Danville Election Commission from Nov. 16-23, with the required signatures of registered voters, which differ by ward based on the last election.
Seats up for election are: Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams, Ward 2 Alderman Dan Duncheon, Ward 3 Alderman R.J. Davis, Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon, Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, Ward 6 Alderman James Poshard and Ward 7 Alderman Foster. Williams was appointed as a Ward 1 alderman last year to fill Rickey Williams Jr. remaining term when he was elected mayor.
Davis, Puhr and Poshard have already picked up petition packets, while Williams and Duncheon also said they plan to run. McMahon could not be reached for comment.
Others who have picked up petitions to possibly run are Tricia Teague, which election commission paperwork didn’t list which ward, and also Damara Joyner in Ward 3.
