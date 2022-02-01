As many public events took a break last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Peer Court’s popular annual fundraising auction is back this year.
Peer Court, Inc. of Vermilion County will host its annual Peer Court Auction on Friday, Feb. 4, at Turtle Run Banquet Center, 332 E. Liberty Lane, Danville.
It was 25 years ago an auction started as the main fundraiser for the Peer Court program that works with first-time juvenile offenders between the ages of 10 and 18. The program began in 1993 as an alternative to the judicial court system.
The auction has featured thousands of pieces of art, gift baskets and other items through the years.
“It’s taken off. People seem to enjoy it,” said Peer Court Director Katie Osterbur. She said in addition to raising money for the program, the auction provides a really fun night out for people.
The auction preview will occur between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m. Paul Sermersheim is the auctioneer and Tom Wagner is the emcee.
There will be appetizers, and the auctioning of some specialty appetizers, in addition to the live and silent auctions.
Peer Court, Inc. will be auctioning items donated by community members. Many local businesses, individuals and organizations donate gift baskets, services or specialties.
Items that will be auctioned include, but are not limited to: tickets to local concerts and plays, local art, quilts, sports memorabilia, themed baskets, tickets to sporting events, and more.
Highlighted Items
Date Night Package: two tickets to Red Mask’s spring production of “The Graduate” and dinner at the Possum Trot. Donated by Red Mask Players, Inc.
Gorgeous, handcrafted water fountain made and donated by Maridale and Greg Palmer.
Illini Package: four tickets to any Big Ten home football game. Donated by Rick and Cheryl Rotramel.
Yoga Package: Free class or entry to the next yoga retreat, yoga supplies and supports. Donated by Merrit Spicer.
Golf Package: Family golf membership to Harrison Park Golf Course and golfing supplies. Donated by Harrison Park Golf Course and the city of Danville.
Baseball Package: Season tickets to Danville Dans, packages of collector baseball cards, and snacks. Donated by Jeanie Cooke, Danville Dans and Northwestern Mutual Chuck and Carol Kasper.
Other items include: International Greenhouse Co. has donated a hydroponic vegetable table; local quilts and art; Laura Irle’s pottery; Sermerstout competition BBQ team is doing a pulled pork butt meal that serves up to 30 people; handmade greeting cards; and a night at the Has Bin.
Peer Court is a diversion program that aims to help first-time juvenile offenders take responsibility for their actions. During a Peer Court trial, juveniles are sentenced by a jury of their peers to a comprehensive sentence that includes community service work, jury duty, apologies, essays and various other components.
It is the goal of Peer Court to teach juveniles to take responsibilities for their choices. When a juvenile offender completes the Peer Court program, the court systems have agreed to drop charges against the youth so they do not have a conviction on their record.
Peer Court is a United Way Agency.
Auction tickets are $10 per person and can be bought at the door or before the date of the Peer Court Auction. 50/50 tickets are currently on sale by contacting Peer Court Director Katie Osterbur at 217-260-0023. 50/50 raffle tickets are $5 a ticket or $20 for five tickets.
Peer Court is about 95 percent community based, so at the start of the coronavirus pandemic it had to go completely remote and redevelop all the programming it offered.
“We were able to do that,” Osterbur said. Youths participated at home. Community service work changed to family service work to help their family get through this, she said. The youths would do chores, projects, help with younger children or grandparents, whoever is in their social circle.
Osterbur said the youths would write apologies and essays, work on goal setting and vision boards, do school program participation, and they had weekly check ins.
Peer Court has since been able to come back in person.
They kept some of the remote programming they developed because parents really liked it, Osterbur said.
With the family service work and the juveniles participating in the family, the families would record hour for hour, and made the youths accountable, she added.
Peer Court is back with in-person community service work now, but still doing family service work.
They’re also back to having court sessions with jury duties again. Twice a month they hold court at Danville city hall.
“We kind of (hybridized) it and took the best of both and combined it into our new parameters,” Osterbur said.
When covid hit, they were seeing fewer juveniles, but are getting up to their previous numbers. With fewer participants, however, their completion rate has gone up, Osterbur said. Normally, they have a 90-95 percent completion rate for the program. This year they only had one person not complete the program.
“We were able to kind of focus more on the kids and provide them with more supports to complete all their programming,” she said.
At the court session, the juveniles are given a punishment for their criminal offense and they have to complete every portion of that to complete the program. Upon competition, any charges they are facing are dismissed.
“So we’re diverting them away from the court system, and they get a chance to stay out of that system and make better choices,” Osterbur said.
The past 10-12 years, the most common juvenile charge Peer Court saw was battery, such as fighting in school or the community. Domestic battery has gone up some, but their most common cases now are criminal damage to property, according to Osterbur.
Peer Court is always looking for youth volunteers, age 12 and up, to help with the juries. They typically have around 10-15 or more volunteers.
For more information, contact Osterbur at 217-260-0023.
