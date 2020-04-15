INDIANOLA – The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department learned Wednesday morning that the remains found on private property in rural Indianola late last week were determined to be human.
A sample of the remains has been sent to the Illinois State Police lab for DNA analysis to try to determine the identity.
The owner of the property made the discovery April 10 and contacted authorities. The remains were analyzed by a forensic pathologist earlier in the week to determine whether the remains were human.
Captain Mike Hartshorn said the case is now being classified as a death investigation and no other information will be released at this time.
