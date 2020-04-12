WESTVILLE — Easter is the most important of Christian holy days, marked by messages of hope, joyful songs and jubilant services. Adults and children in their best clothing flock to brightly decorated churches.
At least, that’s how it works in “normal” times.
In this time of isolation and social distancing, churches are finding creative ways to share services through videos, and to spread the Easter message in other ways.
The Rev. Timothy Sauppé, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, decided he would move an Easter display to the front of the church as a reminder to passers-by that, despite the grim news around us, this is a day of rebirth.
Sauppé said he and volunteers spent five hours putting up the display, which features the pastel colors of an Easter morning and glorious spring flowers — all centering on an unusual Lenten crucifix of the baby Jesus on the cross.
Sauppé said the idea came to him one night when he was thinking about ways to celebrate the holy day while still being mindful of the need to avoid gatherings for health reasons.
“I wanted it to pop,” he said. “I wanted to make it meaningful and colorful and give people hope.”
Besides the display, passers-by also will get a treat this morning when Sauppé and the Easter Bunny wave at passing cars from 9-10:30 a.m. from the front of St. Mary’s Church at 231 S. State St.
Another symbol of Easter is the lily, which can be found on altars and in many homes. The trumpet-shaped white flowers symbolize purity, virtue, innocence, hope and life — the spiritual meaning of Easter.
Because people won’t be in churches today to enjoy the flowers, Sauppé decided to bring the lilies to his parishioners.
So many people are isolated, he said, but he wanted to deliver a lily to every person as part of the Easter message.
He ordered 400 lilies, and asked parishioners to pick them up at the parish hall. Volunteers also delivered flowers to those who couldn’t get out.
“The purpose of the church is to help people in times of crisis,” he said.
Sauppé ordered the flowers from Nelson & Holmberg, Inc., a greenhouse in Naperville that supplies Easter lilies to many churches and flower shops in the Chicago area.
When Sauppé called, he and Liz Holmberg chatted about lilies and said he was interested in buying 400 to give to each of his parishioners.
“It was the coolest thing,” said Holmberg, an owner along with her husband, Erik. “A lot of people in quarantine are silently suffering, and he (Sauppé) reached out to them.
“He knows how important it is to keep people involved with the church in these difficult times. It’s more important now more than ever.”
The lilies were trucked to Westville, with no delivery charge, she said.
Holmberg said her greenhouse grew 9,175 lilies, and about 60 percent were sold. Some customers canceled their orders when the stay-at-home order was imposed, and churches, especially, had no way to display them.
Holmberg said her business has been growing the lilies for churches since October.
“It’s a big undertaking. Lilies are difficult to grow,” she said. They need to be nurtured and timed so that they bloom in time for Easter, which comes at a different time every year.
Holmberg was impressed with Sauppe’s plan to make sure each family in his parish had an Easter lily.
The lilies’ sweet, intoxicating fragrance is reminiscent of the spring blooming season, she said. Once they are done blooming, they can be planted in gardens and will return each year.
“When they do return, they will be a reminder of the kindness and compassion of Father Timothy Sauppe,” Holmberg said.
“People will remember that act of kindness for years,” she said, adding, “People need plants and flowers more than ever right now.”
St. Mary’s volunteers also delivered lilies to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center and nursing homes.
Sauppé said St. Mary’s Catholic Church encourages everyone to say a prayer for the coronavirus victims, the medical workers and first responders, political leaders and for an end to the pandemic.
“Christ is risen, and so shall we,” he said.
