An 18-year-old Paris, Ill., woman faces a series of charges stemming from an vehicle crash in Indiana on New Year’s Eve.
Vermillion County, Ind., police officials say that at 6:33 p.m., sheriff’s department dispatch was notified of a single vehicle roll-over accident near County Road 1200 South and County Road 100 West in rural Vermillion County, Ind.. The Paris teenager told rescue personnel that she was using the GPS on her phone and left the roadway in her vehicle. Marks in the roadway show that she rolled her vehicle twice before it came to rest in a nearby field.
The teen was treated at the scene by Helt Township rescue and then transported to Union Hospital in Clinton by Illiana EMS for further treatment.
An alcoholic beverage was located inside the vehicle at the scene. Police say the teen admitted to officers that she had been drinking and also submitted to a blood and urine test. Blood test results showed blood alcohol content was .03%. A drug screen of urine tested positive for the presence of Cannabinoids. The teen was medically cleared at the hospital and taken into custody.
The teenager was booked into the Vermillion County Jail for the following charges operating a vehicle with a controlled substance; operating while intoxicated endangering a person; and illegal possession and consumption of alcohol.
