Vermillion County, Ind. deputies arrested a Paris man on Monday after a high-speed pursuit.
At approximately 9:28 p.m. Monday, deputies were on routine patrol when they observed a light blue Dodge Charger traveling southbound on State Route 63 from State Route 36.
According to the deputy’s radar unit, the vehicle was traveling at 112 mph, in a 60-mph zone. Deputies turned around and attempted to catch up to the vehicle.
Deputies caught up to the vehicle at SR 63 and SR 163 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Dalton O. Seafler, 27, of Paris, Ill., pulled over just north of Hazelbluff Road on SR 63. When deputies exited their vehicle and began to approach the stopped vehicle, Seafler took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies began to pursue Seafler but lost sight of the vehicle in the New Goshen area.
Another officer spotted Seafler southbound on US Highway 150, near St. Mary of the Woods. When Seafler noticed that officers were once again following him he began to flee. Vigo County units, along with the Indiana State Police were able to deploy stop sticks and get Seafler’s vehicle to stop. A small amount of marijuana was discovered on Seafler and several hypodermic needles were found in his trunk.
Seafler was transported to the Vermillion County Jail where he submitted to standardized field sobriety tests. After failing these tests, Seafler agreed to chemical testing, per Indiana’s Implied Consent law. Seafler was transported to Union Hospital Clinton for testing and tested positive for cannibinoids.
Seafler was brought back to the Vermillion County Jail and booked on the following charges: operating a vehicle while intoxicate – controlled substance (C Misd); resisting law enforcement – with a vehicle (Lvl 6 Fel); possession of marijuana – (B Misd); intimidation on law enforcement – (Lvl 6 Fel); criminal recklessness – (B Misd); reckless driving; and unlawful possession of a syringe – (Lvl 6 Fel).
Seafler was being held for a mandatory sobering period before being able to bond out at $10,000 with 10 percent allowed.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Actual filing of charges for the state is done by the prosecutor after review of the case information. Charges may be added, changed or removed. Bond amounts are set by the Circuit Court Judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.