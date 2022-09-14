DANVILLE — After a set of weeks which included the termination of general manager Jim Dunagan, the David S. Palmer Arena board started to make moves in a positive direction on Tuesday.
The board selected member Dean Shore as interim chairman and Arena Human Resources Director and board secretary Teri Gaffney was named interim General Manager.
“Tonight, we wanted to get things together and start to move forward,” Shore said. “We have a lot of things to go over and we just wanted to have a good start.”
While Gaffney is the interim GM, a new GM will be selected from a two-person committee of board members Dylan Haun and Kim Hoffman.
“They will get the search started shortly,” Shore said. “For now, we have a great leader in Teri at GM and she will do a great job.”
Chairman John Spezia has tendered his resignation after the firing of Dunagan, so the board appointed Shore to run the meeting on Tuesday and other meetings until a permanent one is placed.
Even with all of the changes, Shore said events that are planned like the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will still be going forward.
“We are keeping our events going because we have a good system in place and we can keep going until we find a new GM,” Shore said. “We have a great staff with Teri, (Bookkeeper Jeremiah Brady) and (Facility Manager Ron Schmink).”
Also talked about at the meeting was a new ice covering for the arena floor. The company that is doing the covering does work for the Chicago Blackhawks and the order will be put in this week. The covering will be in place by the time of The Festival of Trees in November.
Also, there were talks about new signage outside of the venue and inside for the Pro Shop. The plan is to use a part of Julius Hegeler’s bequest given to the Arena at his passing for the signage plan for outside the venue.
Another situation was the sale of the Arena’s basketball court. The court is discussed to be sold to a team from the island of St. Martin, but representatives from the team are scheduled to be in town in October.
The next board meeting is set for Oct. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.