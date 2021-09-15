The Westville Lions Club announce the winners of the recent 2021 Westville Labor Day Pageant. The winners and their court participated in many activities over Labor Day weekend and will continue to participate in activities throughout the year, such as parades, pageants, service projects and volunteering around the community. Emma Glotzbach of Hoopeston is the newly crowned Miss Westville Labor Day Queen. She is the daughter of Denny and Andrea Glotzbach. Josie Tucker of Westville is the Westville Labor Day Junior Miss. She is the daughter of Steven and Kim Tucker. Mackenzie Russell of Westville is the Westville Labor Day Little Miss. She is the daughter of Eric Russell and Amanda Chrostowski. Isabelle Crippin of Westville is the Westville Labor Day Tiny Miss. She is the daughter of Chad and Julie Crippin.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you