DANVILLE — Normally with the Super Bowl this weekend, there would be a Habitat for Humanity of Danville Souper Bowl fundraiser on Friday.
The annual fundraiser, which was canceled, would have been in its 16th year this year.
Habitat Executive Director Jon Gibson said even though they can't have their usual fundraiser, they are gearing up to do a lot of great things this yea, and the support of the community is vital to Habitat's continued success.
"We are gearing up to do three houses this year and would absolutely love to make that four houses if we can," Gibson says. "People are more than welcome to make a donation in lieu of the fundraiser."
"We are getting close to finishing our first house of the year (work started in 2020). (We are) taking applications right now for our second house until Feb. 11 and we hope to open applications for the third house very shortly. This means that we will be looking for volunteers to help in many of these areas including the store and build sites," according to Gibson.
Additional financial donations could help make up for the loss of the Souper Bowl fundraiser for the fourth house, he added.
Applications for the homes are being done without in-person contact. The best place for people to start that process is by going to Habitat's Facebook page or website at https://www.habitat.org/us-il/danville/hfh-danville or email director@habitatdanville.org.
Gibson said their goal is to have 90 percent rehabilitations of homes, versus new builds. They can't always control what size house they'll have, and usually identify the project first and then partner with a family to work with that house.
The first house to be completed this year is at 1809 Smith Ave. Some work in the bathroom, with painting and a storage area remains. The Jnaeia Carter family will be moving into that home.
Habitat also purchased a house at 1907 Smith Ave., which they've just started accepting applications for.
In addition, Habitat is close to closing on another house.
Gibson said they're hopeful for a church partnership to do a new build possibly this summer as well.
"So we're very excited," he said about 2021.
