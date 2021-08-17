DANVILLE — Other Danville District 118 projects are wrapping up or will continue into the new school year that starts this week for the majority of Danville students.
Construction continues on the Danville High School teacher parking lot.
Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex said weather delayed that project.
Also at DHS, one boiler and the hot water system are in.
For the remaining boilers, “the manufacturer has informed us they currently do not have the raw materials to manufacture the boilers,” according to Truex last week.
He said they’ve gotten multiple ship date notices.
If the boilers are not in by late fall, the school district has reserved a rental boiler to try to compensate.
In addition at the high school, flooring, ceiling and painting work has been completed in the field house; and gym ceiling and floor was completed, with new backboards to go in, but haven’t been received as of last week.
The field house and gym work was to include wall and ceiling repairs, new paint and the new floor in the field house.
“It’s been crazy. I’ve never seen it like this before,” Truex said of supply shortages and delivery delays.
At Southwest Elementary, the new boilers were started up, but there is a delay in the chiller from the factory.
Truex said they have a chiller they’ll be renting from Chicago.
“The manufacturer is covering the cost of the rental chiller,” he said, about having no additional cost for the district.
