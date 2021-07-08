DANVILLE — The opening of Danville’s newest OSF OnCall Urgent Care, 1 N. Logan Ave., at Main Street and Logan Avenue, has been delayed to August.
According to an OSF representative, the OnCall Urgent Care was to open July 13.
A tentative blessing/ribbon cutting is now set for Aug. 16.
“The delay is for staffing. We are working to optimize the care team and ensure they have the appropriate training,” according to Curt Squires, community relations coordinator with OSF HealthCare.
The new OnCall Urgent Care will be set up mostly identical to the other Danville location. OSF then will have two urgent care locations in Danville. OSF HealthCare opened OSF Urgo at 3653 N. Vermilion St. in 2019.
OSF OnCall Urgent Care, formerly OSF Urgo, brings urgent care options under one new name. OSF officials said they are looking to the future and what services they can offer in new and different ways to help someone in their health care journey.
According to an OSF statement about the new Danville facility and as part of OSF’s ongoing commitment to the region, “OSF HealthCare is constantly looking for new opportunities to provide the best care possible for the residents of Vermilion County.”
The property at 1 N. Logan Ave. offered for an expansion of services.
OSF OnCall Urgent Care is a quick and convenient option from OSF HealthCare that provides individuals and families safe, personalized, high-quality care when and where someone needs it, according to OSF HealthCare.
It’s open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, including holidays, for in-person care for minor illnesses or injuries. There is online scheduling for appointment times, or just walk into a clinic; or connect to care with a virtual visit.
What can be treated: allergies, cold and flu; back pain; earaches, fevers and headaches; foreign object in the eye or nose; minor allergic reactions; minor burns or bruises; minor fractures; pink eye, rashes and poison ivy; school and sports physicals year round (immunizations not available); scrapes and minor cuts; sore throats; sprains and strains; suturing of minor wounds; urinary tract infections; upper respiratory infections; and more.
Other services from OSF OnCall Urgent Care: seasonal flu shots (for adults and children age 9 and older); lab work and X-rays as part of urgent care treatment; occupational health services; employee physicals, initial injury care, drug testing; medications and medical supplies needed for treatment; and testing for COVID-19. COVID-19 testing is available for people with symptoms. Testing also available if someone is asymptomatic – not experiencing any symptoms but have had a recent exposure to someone with COVID-19.
Each OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic is staffed by an advanced practice provider, such as a physician assistant or advanced practice registered nurse. In addition, a radiology technologist and either a certified medical assistant, a medical office assistant or a licensed practical nurse, are also on staff.
