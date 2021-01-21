Officials at OSF HealthCare say they have a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines available to begin the process of vaccinating Phase 1b.
The process, officials said in a press release, is starting with patients age 65 and older who are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing complications.
"It is important to note, when we are able to vaccinate patients, we will reach out to patients directly using OSF MyChart, email or phone based on the contact information we have for them," said Curt Squires, OSF HealthCare community relations coordinator. "With a high level of interest in receiving the vaccine, OSF is asking its patients and members of the general public to exercise patience. There is concern that hospital or physician office phone lines could be overwhelmed. OSF wants to be sure those who need urgent medical care can get through."
