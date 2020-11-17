The Danville City Council tonight will vote on a Tax Increment Financing grant application and redevelopment agreement for OSF HealthCare’s latest project.
The teleconference meeting is at 6 p.m. The YouTube live audio streaming link can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. today to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
Construction has already started for OSF’s new medial prompt care facility at 1 N. Logan Ave., at Main Street and Logan Avenue.
The council will consider approving a $50,000 Western Gateway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Incentive Program grant application, Western Gateway Tax Increment Financing redevelopment agreement with Joseph Urbana Investments LLC of Peoria and a budget amendment in the city’s Western Gateway TIF District fund for the project.
The TIF RIP grant program allows for up to $50,000 grants. The projected investment to move a sanitary line is $117,099. The $50,000 grant would be given after completion of the project.
Under the redevelopment agreement, the city also would pay the remaining $67,099 in TIF funds for moving the sanitary line under the proposed building and taking it to Logan Avenue and down the street.
Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk had said with cold weather coming, they are on a tight timeline and wanted to pour the foundation before winter.
The vacant .47 acre property, is adjacent to the gas station at Gilbert and Main streets. Proposed construction is a 3,200 square feet medical building and parking. Fifteen jobs are estimated to be created with the medical facility which could open by May 2021.
In other business, the council will consider:
— Putting the 2020 tax levy on public display for two weeks prior to final action.
— Amending the zoning ordinance and map to approve rezoning for signage for The Dwelling Place at 100 N. Franklin St. The zoning commission recommended approval of the rezoning earlier this month.
— Amending the zoning ordinance and map to approve a special-use permit for Tiara Taylor-Moore at 50 E. Liberty Lane for another Danville Christian Learning Center. The zoning commission recommended approval earlier this month.
— Appointing Margie Dash to the Danville Public Building Commission; appointing Jeremy Bell and reappointing Jim Knoblaugh and Melissa Rome to the Danville Public Library Board; and reappointing Roberta Allen and Becky Woodrum to the Historic Preservation Commission.
— Amending the parks division budget to compensate Playpower LT Farmington $44,920 for the Winter Park Playground for Everyone playground update. AMBUCS donated money for the new equipment.
— Amending the historic preservation commission design criteria.
— Accepting and placing on file the fiscal year 2019-2020 audit.
— Appropriating $750,000 in motor fuel tax funds for Ferndale Avenue pavement stabilization, resurfacing and addressing drainage.
— Approving a two-year agreement with AT&T for 36-40 land telephone/internet system lines for pump stations, building and fire alarm systems and traffic lights. The cost is $33 each per month.
