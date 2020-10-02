DANVILLE – OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center and the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center have a new tool in the fight against breast cancer – a Comprehensive Breast Health Program.
A highlight of the program is the addition of a new breast health navigator, who will provide patients support throughout their breast health journey.
The Comprehensive Breast Health Program is designed to be all encompassing by providing education, screening, testing, treatment and support.
Routine care and annual screenings remain the best way to manage breast health. Detecting breast cancer at its earliest stage is the main goal of patient care and breast health.
To assist with screening and detection, OSF Sacred Heart offers 3D mammography, which results in higher detection rates of abnormalities and reduces the need for follow-up imaging.
If an abnormality is found, OSF Sacred Heart offers a full complement of testing and treatment, including biopsies, advanced imaging, lumpectomies, mastectomies, medical and radiation oncology and most important – support.
“Providing that support is the breast health navigator who is someone who guides the patient all the way from their annual screening through their treatment and recovery, if necessary,” said Melissa Bolin, the new breast health navigator at OSF Sacred Heart.
The breast health navigator is designed to be the single point of contact for the patient and family, Bolin continued. The navigator is an educator, an advocate and a friend who coordinates patient care, verifies and coordinates appointments and is there to support the patient, both physically and emotionally.
“The breast navigator is important so the patient has a familiar face, and a hand to hold as they guide them through their breast health journey,” Bolin said.
To provide better access to advanced imaging, current patients can now self-schedule their 3D screening mammogram at their convenience through their OSF MyChart account.
