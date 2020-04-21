DANVILLE — With families eating at home more while quarantined, OSF dietitians offer some tips on making it fun, healthy and involving the entire family.
“Staying at home doesn’t have to be just about homework, Netflix, or just being plain bored. Grab your family and head to the kitchen to create fun meals that are delicious and healthy,” says Arianna Watson, a dietitian from OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center and Twila Linville, another registered dietitian.
Benefits to cooking with the family:
• Engages family with little interruption from technology
• Promotes bonding and creativity
• Teaches critical healthy behaviors and life skills
Why cook with your little ones?
• Cooking sparks interest and allows children to have a sense of responsibility and feel as if they have contributed to a family need. Being asked to stir a pot or prepare an easy no-cook side dish means more to them than you may think.
• Have a picky eater? Kids who help make their meals are more likely to try new foods and pick up on healthy eating habits.
• Cooking can be beneficial to cognitive and physical development. Chopping, tearing and stirring are all helping develop fine motor skills. Counting and measuring ingredients is also a fun and engaging activity while cooking
How to spread the work
• Have younger family members tear lettuce, set the table, make drinks, or stir a pot with adult supervision.
• Older kids can read recipes, use kitchen equipment that may be unsuitable for younger family members, and even help supervise.
• Adults are encouraged to supervise and distinguish what is a child-appropriate activity and what they may need added help with. Children are not encouraged to operate hot or sharp pieces of equipment alone.
Cooking tips:
• Add color to your meal: Children should see that fruits and vegetables are part of everyday meals. Normalize adding vegetables to their plates by consistently introducing foods.
• Out of fresh vegetables and fruits? No problem. Opt for frozen or canned foods that are low-sodium or no-salt added. Canned fruits can be good, as well; look for those canned in juice and not syrup.
• Do you have a recipe that you have been using for years? Try to add something new. A new spice, a new ingredient; be creative and have fun.
• Try a low-fat or low-sodium version of your favorite canned or frozen foods. Try to season more with herbs and spices than adding salt and sugar.
Watson also provided this quote for families to think about: “I think togetherness is a very important ingredient to family life.” — Barbara Bush
A recipe the dietitians shared:
TACO NIGHT
Give this recipe a try for a fun and healthy meal. Servings: 4-5 (two small whole wheat tortillas for each person)
Taco Filling
1 can of black beans
1/2 can of corn
4 frozen chicken breasts
1 packet of taco seasoning
1 1/2 cups of chicken stock
• You also may use water with dissolved bouillon cubes
Place stock and chicken in a pot and cook for 40 minutes on medium to high. When finished, save 1 cup of broth and shred chicken with a fork.
Place shredded chicken and broth back in pot. Add other filling ingredients and cook on low for another 15 minutes. Stir occasionally.
Place chicken in shell of your choice or on top of tortilla chips for nachos. Add some color and pick your toppings
OTHER TOPPINGS
Diced sweet bell peppers
Avocado
Substitute sour cream for Greek yogurt
Cheese
Lettuce
Fresh pico de gallo
3 medium tomatoes
1 medium white/purple onion
3 tbsp of cilantro (dry) or 1/2 cup of fresh cilantro
3 tbsp of lime juice
3/4 teaspoon salt
Pinch of black pepper
1/2 tsp of garlic powder
Green chilies or jalapenos (optional)
Chop all ingredients; add seasonings; toss ingredients well. Refrigerate. Should stay fresh for three days in a sealed container.
Try on toast with avocado, on top of eggs, and with chips.
