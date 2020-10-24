DANVILLE — Drivers along Logan Avenue in front of OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center may have noticed the south median removed and other changes occurring.
According to OSF officials, the section of the median was removed by the city of Danville at OSF’s request as part of a larger project at the medical center. The change will accommodate the pending reversal of traffic there, which allows easier access to the Emergency Department off of Logan Avenue.
“With the upcoming closure of Logan Avenue, the preferred route to the hospital will now be from Fairchild Street. Now instead of making four sharp turns to reach the Emergency Department, patients will be able to turn directly onto Logan Avenue and straight to the care they need,” according to OSF officials.
The traffic reversal starts Wednesday.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the median section in front of the hospital was removed earlier this month due to OSF wanting to change traffic patterns with its ER.
The medians have helped with funneling pedestrian traffic, Cole said.
OSF and the city also are working together on a petition to vacate a roadway, which will save the city maintenance in the long term, he added.
“Essentially it’s a win-win,” Cole said.
Also, OSF officials provided a COVID-19 update: “We have seen an increase in COVID cases throughout Vermillion County. OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center does have an emergency operations plan that contains a surge plan if needed. That plan allows us to increase our general and/or ICU beds as necessary. Across the Ministry, OSF HealthCare has a deep bench of resources to include personal protective equipment (PPE) and the ability to re-deploy resources within our system, including PPE and personnel, if we need to do so.”
