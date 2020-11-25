With many first-time or inexperienced cooks at home and not traveling for Thanksgiving this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, OSF HealthCare and Aqua Illinois provide some holiday cooking tips.
“This Thanksgiving is going to look very different for many of us. For those that are going at the holidays alone or may be just with the few people you live with, here are some sure fire tips to help navigate holiday cooking solo, in a trio, duo, or maybe solo,” according to Arianna Watson, a dietician employed by Aramark, at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center.
- Do not overcook. Even the most modest-sized turkey will feed at least 4-5 people. Try a whole chicken, Cornish hen, or individual turkey breasts/legs to allow for better portion control. For sides, measure out your dry ingredients according to how many individual servings you want. Instead of one whole pie, make mini pies and freeze left over filling. Christmas will be here before you know it. If you do find yourself with 2-3 extra servings be sure to have fun with your left overs. Make a salad with leftover turkey or maybe try to combine complimentary side dishes to make a leftover casserole.
- Make a new tradition. Use this time as a chance to try something new. Be adventurous. Put your own spin on your favorite foods. Instead of plain mashed potatoes, try mashed sweet potatoes, or glazed carrots. Try a turkey casserole with cranberry sauce as the main feature of the meal. Try sweet potato pie instead of pumpkin pie. Or make sugar cookies in the shapes of pumpkins or turkeys and have fun decorating cookies with little ones. Nix the turkey altogether and try a roast with vegetables as your main entree. Need inspiration? Head to YouTube and search some step-by-step recipes. Search some of Watson’s favorite virtual recipes from these Youtubers: Tasty; Stove Top Kisses; Cook Clean and Repeat; and Twisted.
- Try the tradition for yourself. So you can’t have your sister’s world famous pumpkin pie or grandma’s sumptuous green bean casserole this holiday season? Try out the recipe yourself. Ask your family how they make your favorite dishes and desserts and give it a go. Who knows you may find you like your version better. Stay connected. Keep the family on the phone with you while you cook, so you never miss out on the funny stories, holiday memories and helpful kitchen tips.
- No pressure. If you are not comfortable cooking certain foods or even the whole meal try to use premade entrees from the grocery store. Add certain elements like vegetables, a different meat and seasoning to tailor it to your likes. Most grocery chains offer rotisserie chickens and sides in their deli.
Aqua Illinois, which provides water/wastewater services in this area, is offering tips to save first-time cooks from creating costly clogs and damaging local wastewater systems as they clean up their holiday feasts. Customers play a critical role in maintaining plumbing systems by preventing clogs and properly disposing fats, oils and grease.
Fats, oils and grease are common ingredients in holiday meals like turkey (baked or fried), veggie side dishes (like brussels sprouts roasted with bacon) or baked goods (leftover butter or whipped cream on plates). Aqua Illinois/Essential Utilities would like to remind customers of these tips when disposing of fats, oils and grease:
- Never pour grease (including turkey drippings) down sink drains or into toilets. Instead, carefully pour warm grease into a metal can, wait for it to cool and dispose of it in the trash.
- Use strainers in sink drains to catch food scraps and other solids.
- Dispose food scraps and grease into a trash can – especially butter, lard, sauces and dairy products that can all contribute to blockages.
Garbage disposals do not keep fat, oil and grease out of plumbing systems or prevent clogs. While these items go down the drain as liquids, they solidify and, over time, can completely block pipes and cause raw sewage backups in homes and overflows in streets.
