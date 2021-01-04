DANVILLE — OSF HealthCare has named Gary Hagens, DMD, vice president and chief medical officer for OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center, beginning Jan. 4.
Dr. Hagens will be responsible for leading the practice of medicine as a member of the hospital executive team at OSF Sacred Heart. He will ensure consistency in practice standards and facilitate an interdisciplinary team approach to the delivery of care. He will develop and share the vision and strategic direction for the practice of medicine, collaborating on the implementation of strategies, according to a press release from OSF on Monday.
Hagens has been a chief medical officer in both urban and rural hospitals for 16 years, including several years as the chief operating officer and chief medical officer of BroMenn Healthcare System and Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
OSF officials are excited to welcome Hagens back to the area as he joins OSF HealthCare from Hurley Sinclair Management, where he served as chief operating officer. He’s had a variety of leadership positions across the Midwest throughout his career, leading teams through operational integrations, quality improvement, strategic planning and physician engagement. With more than 36 years of consulting and clinical and academic leadership, Hagens brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the OSF Ministry, according to OSF HealthCare.
Hagens earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine Degree (DMD) from University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pa. He completed a residency in oral/maxillofacial surgery at Boston University Medical Center, as well as a fellowship at The Institute for the Correction of Facial Deformities at Boston University Medical Center in Boston, Mass. He received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H.
