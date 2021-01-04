Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%.