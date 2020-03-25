Organizers of Balloons Over Vermilion announced today they will cancel this year’s event.
“It is with heavy hearts, but mindful of the serious situation we all face, that we announce the cancellation of Balloons Over Vermilion 2020,” Pat O’Shaughnessy said in a release.
O’Shaughnessy said the event’s board came to its decision due to the ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus.
The event is planned to resume on July 9, 2021.
