DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board Wednesday night learned new state-mandated curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade students concerns opioid drug abuse prevention, law enforcement stops as part of driver's education and contributions to society from Americans of different faith practices.
According to a memo from Curriculum Director MaryEllen Bunton, "The Illinois State Board of Education has enacted three Public Acts that must be addressed within our curriculum. The curriculum has been adjusted to reflect the mandates."
The mandates:
- Driver’s Education-Law Enforcement Stops. Driver’s education courses must include instruction in law enforcement procedures during traffic stops, including appropriate interactions with law enforcement officers.
- Opioid Drug Abuse and Prevention and Avoidance. Students in grades K-8 must now also learn effective methods for the prevention and avoidance of drug and substance abuse, including opioids. "It's appropriate to the grade levels and is added to the physical education/health curriculum," Bunton said. "As a health care professional, it's huge. I trust that it will be age appropriate," school board president Randal Ashton said about what they can talk to young children about. Bunton said some of it is as simple as having a kindergarten student learning to say no to something.
- Contributions from Americans of Different Faiths. When teaching U.S. or World history, include the contributions made to society by Americans of different faith practices.
Also Wednesday, the board learned the annual review of the Ownership in Education manual will be Feb. 17, March 17 and April 21. The meetings will take place virtually through Google Meets, from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. The committee felt that having virtual meetings could yield more participation and feedback from stakeholders. Robin Fluno, associate principal of North Ridge Middle School, and Betsey Porter, Edison Elementary School principal, will continue to chair the committee. Schools will have teachers, parents and administrative representatives on the committee and any suggested changes or edits for the 2022-2023 school year will be presented to the school board in May.
The board also heard from a parent concerned about student individualized education program to staff ratio. She said consistency is key for special education students, even with remote plans, and she's hopeful how things can be made better. She understands staff have maximum caseloads, and the district doesn't have enough staff in general. She hopes recruiting and other efforts will continue.
In other business, the board approved:
- An intergovernmental agreement with the Danville Public Library to allow any student or staff member who attends D118, regardless of where or in what taxing district they live, to receive a library card and access library materials. Such agreements exist with the Urbana and Champaign school districts and their local libraries. Students will have year-round access to the library and a card will be issued by the district after parental permission is granted. The district will budget $10,000 Title I grant monies a year to set aside for any charges due to loss or damage to any library resources. A library bookmobile also will be coming to neighborhoods in the summer.
- Adding archery as an extracurricular activity for K-8 grades at all schools. The archery coach position at the middle school will be added to the extra-curricular salary schedule at a 5% percentage of base rate; and at the upper elementary school will be added to the extra-curricular salary schedule at a 2.5% percentage of base rate; and at the elementary school will be added to the extra-curricular salary schedule at a 2.5% percentage of base rate.
- An agreement to extend Laura Lee Fellowship House's after school program this school year to include South View Upper Elementary. Laura Lee will provide services to address learning loss due to lost instructional time during the COVID-19 pandemic through the implementation of evidence-based interventions, such as tutoring and/or innovative approaches to instruction to accelerate learning for up to 80 South View students during their lunch hours. There's no additional cost to the school district.
- An Early Childhood Pilot Program partnership with the University of Illinois. The College of Education is seeking federal funding for a three-year program that will involve Southwest Elementary School in the 2024-2025 school year. Southwest will receive a stipend for participation. Southwest already hosts many U of I student teachers.
- Abating a portion of the taxes levied for 2021 to pay debt service on the Taxable General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2016A (Qualified School Construction Bonds).
- A $596,000 contract with Reliable Plumbing and Heating of Champaign for three roof-top HVAC units for Liberty Elementary School.
School board members also thanked school district and First Student bus staff, students and parents/guardians for their patience and flexibility dealing with the coronavirus.
