FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind.—Just before midnight Wednesday evening, Indiana State Police, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department and Covington Police Department responded to a fatal crash on I-74 near the Covington exit.
A preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Freightliner driven by Sayidali Sheikmohamed, 37, of Saint Paul, Minn., was traveling eastbound on the interstate when the Freightliner collided with the passenger side of a 2012 Toyota Camry.
The driver of the Toyota was identified by the Fountain County Coroner to be Lakeisha Dairo, 37, of Carmel, Ind. Dairo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Police said the Toyota was facing south across the eastbound lanes, and the reason was unknown.
Both vehicles continued through the median, across the westbound lanes and stopped in the ditch north of the westbound lanes, police said.
Sheikhmohamed was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Further investigation revealed Sheikhmohamed’s driver’s license was suspended.
After being released from the hospital, Sheikhmohamed was taken into custody and charged with driving while suspended resulting in death.
