DANVILLE — Another local death from COVID-19 and 179 new cases have been reported by the Vermilion County Health Department.
A man in his 70s is the latest victim of the virus. His death raises the county's death toll since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 191.
Of the new COVID-19 cases, 137 were reported Tuesday and 42 on Wednesday. The Tuesday cases included one resident in their 90s, one in their 80s, 16 in their 70s, 14 in their 60s, 14 in their 50s, 21 in their 40s, 20 in their 30s, 18 in their 20s, 21 teens, seven grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, and two infants. The cases Wednesday included two residents in their 60s, two in their 50s, seven in their 40s, six in their 30s, four in their 20s, seven teens, nine grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and four infants.
That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 13,253, 298 of which are active.
There are currently 17 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County's COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.
The county's current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 37.18% of the population. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 55.65%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.