DANVILLE — As the days get longer, the spring buds appear, and the thoughts of our high school seniors turn to their post high school futures, Olive Branch Lodge No. 38, a masonic lodge in Danville, is pleased to remind everyone of its annual scholarship program.
For many years, the lodge has operated a scholarship program to assist worthy graduating seniors with educational expenses as they continue their academic journeys. The program is for high school seniors and consists of a one-time award to assist in tuition, books, fees or housing as needed.
Students who will attend trade schools, community colleges, cosmetology schools, as well as traditional colleges and universities can be considered for the program. The disposition and amount of any scholarships awarded will be determined by recommendation of the Lodge Scholarship Committee and approval of the lodge.
The Olive Branch Scholarship program is one of many Masonic-related scholarship programs in Illinois. These many programs award in excess of $500,000 in scholarships to post-secondary students each year.
An application for and information about the lodge scholarship as well as information and links to other Masonic-related scholarship opportunities can be found online at https://olivebranchlodge38.blogspot.com/p/scholarships_6.html. Applications for the lodge scholarship must be submitted by April 1. Please follow the links for the other scholarship opportunities to learn their requirements and deadlines.
Olive Branch Lodge No. 38 has been a member of the Danville and Vermilion County community for more than 175 years and is a local unit of the Fraternity of Freemasons whose members support each other as they seek to become the best men they can be. For more information about Freemasonry or the lodge, email the lodge at olivebranch38@gmail.com or call 217-446-7620.
