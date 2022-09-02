The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard are urging people to operate their boats, jet skis and other watercraft safely as they celebrate the unofficial end of summer this Labor Day weekend.
“Crowded waterways are no place to throw caution to the wind,” said Lt. Curt Lewis with the Illinois Conservation Police. “We want everyone to enjoy the long holiday weekend with family and friends. We also want them all to make it home safely with nothing but fun memories.”
Authorities will be patrolling Illinois rivers, lakes and Lake Michigan throughout the Labor Day weekend looking for safety violations and reckless operators following several recent tragic situations in the “Playpen” waters of Lake Michigan.
On Aug. 13, two women were critically injured when they were pulled into the prop-wash of a 37-foot charter boat that backed into them while they were floating on a raft in the Chicago “Playpen” area in Lake Michigan. One of the women lost both of her feet in the accident. The case remains under investigation. In addition, several other people have drowned or were badly injured this summer while operating boats in the “Playpen” and Lake Michigan.
In June, a man operating a jet ski on the Fox River was injured when a boat ran into him and threw him off the ski. He was wearing a life jacket and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The boat fled the scene.
In late May, a 40-foot boat at the Spring Brook Marina along the Illinois River in Seneca exploded after completing fueling. A total of 18 passengers and one marina employee were on board at the time; 15 people required medical treatment. A 45-year-old Yorkville man was badly burned in the explosion and later died.
On April 10, four people went kayaking in the backwater lake at Matanzas Beach near Havana in Mason County and attempted to cross the water during a period of high wind and wave activity. About halfway across, one of them fell out of his kayak when it overturned. He was later pronounced dead.
“These incidents are heartbreaking. It’s why we work so hard to remind people about the importance of fully understanding their watercraft, following all safety rules, and realizing the potential dangers they could face on the water,” Lewis said. “Things can change in the blink of an eye – from shifts in currents and weather patterns to mechanical difficulties and encountering reckless operators.”
In addition, IDNR is reminding people to exercise caution when using kayaks and canoes on Illinois waterways.
Paddle in a group if possible, and be extra cautious if paddling in water colder than 75 degrees.
In areas with motorboat traffic, paddle closer to the shore and approach waves head-on or at a slight angle to avoid capsizing.
Finally, officials stress that drinking and boating do not mix, and that life jackets save lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.