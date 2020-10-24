DANVILLE — More increases could be coming to resident and business sewer bills.
City officials next week will give a sewer and stormwater systems presentation at the Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting, via teleconference at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a link to the meeting on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org, and conducting meetings with the public to talk about sewer projects and proposed increases in the city sewer fee.
The City of Danville on Friday announced two public presentations regarding proposed changes to its sewer billing structure and rates. The presentations will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions of Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and city staff regarding the proposed changes.
Presentation options: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 in the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building’s lower level council chambers, 17 W. Main St.
If you plan to attend, please RSVP to (217) 431-2321 by 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26., indicating which date you will be present. Attendance will be limited. Please note, attendees will be required to wear a mask inside city hall, hand sanitizer will be available and seating will be set up in a socially-distant manner to make these sessions as safe as possible.
On Friday, City Engineer Sam Cole said they were still finalizing possible fee impacts to residents and businesses.
“We’ve invited the larger industries. We haven’t had any RSVPs,” Cole said about the meetings. “We are going to open them up to the general public.”
“Over the last year, we’ve looked at what our needs are in the sewer system; ongoing needs to run it successfully,” Cole said. “The proposal will get us in line with a sustainably-funded sewer system.”
He said they were reaching out to businesses, the larger users, first to get feedback.
He said this would not be a new fee, but increase to the city sewer fee already on Danville Sanitary District bills residents and business owners receive.
The Danville Sanitary District also is proposing increased fees to its treatment and base charge fees on sewer bills that would start next year. The city contracts with the sanitary district for billing services. The bills also have included increased Danville garbage fees and the public safety pension fee.
