Danville Development LLC and city officials could breathe sighs of relief and celebrate this accomplished casino licensing step after Thursday's Illinois Gaming Board meeting.
After the Danville casino license background discussion, presentation and questions, which lasted more than 30 minutes, the IGB's preliminary suitability approval now starts the ball rolling on getting the casino open.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said Thursday was a monumental day for Danville.
At a press conference at city hall after the IGB meeting, Williams thanked the Wilmorite partners and Wilmot family, the Golden Nugget and CEO/Chairman Tilman Fertitta and his team.
"It's exciting to have a world-class brand here in Danville," Williams said, adding there are five other Golden Nugget casinos and most the others have become resorts That's an additional hope for Danville, he said.
Williams also thanked state Rep. Lou Lang who helped guide the city through the casino process, the local casino steering committee, Vermilion Advantage's former leaders Vicki Haugen and Tinisha Shade-Spain, state Sen. Scott Bennett, state Rep. Mike Marron, aldermen and city employees, and the people of Danville who have been patient through this long process.
Williams said the benefits from the casino will be tremendous for the community.
Upfront investments include: $1 million each to add a teen center to the Boys & Girls Club, $1 million for municipal building upgrades due to wear and tear and $1 million for for riverfront improvements and connecting it to Ellsworth Park and the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
Other annual funding: $100,000 to the United Way, $50,000 each for police and fire departments for training and needs, $50,000 for Danville Area Community College scholarships, $50,000 to the Fischer Theatre and $50,000 for Vermilion Advantage.
"I think there's a lot to be said for hope," Williams said.
For more than three decades people have talked about a riverboat casino and been hoping and working toward this and it's exciting to see it finally come to fruition, he said.
"I think this is going to just be a huge improvement to the quality of life," Williams said. Gaming revenue to the city is projected at $4 to $6 million annually and that doesn't include increased property taxes, sales tax and food and beverage tax which could bring the revenue closer to $5 million to $7 million in additional revenue.
"This is a win not only for the city of Danville, but for all the people of Vermilion County," Williams said, about residents working at, eating, playing games and hopefully eventually seeing shows at the casino.
"It's been a tough wait," Williams added. "We got the best host community agreement in the state of Illinois out of all the casinos, the most lucrative in terms of finances and job commitments. So, I'm really proud of that."
Danville Alderman Mike Puhr, who was on the casino steering committee, said Williams needs to be thanked for his work and leadership too.
"We have a lot to be proud of," Puhr said of the city's working partners.
Construction
Local laborers will be used for construction. Wilhelm Construction of Indianapolis will be the general contractor and Danville Development has entered into an agreement with local labor unions.
"That's going to be a huge boost for our laborers in the community," Williams said.
Groundbreaking could occur next month, and construction could take around 10 months, meaning an early 2023 opening and final licensure for operations.
Williams said he envisions more restaurants, retail, maybe more hotels in the Lynch Road area in the future, and hopefully Phases 2 and 3 for the casino.
Phase 1 casino investment is estimated at $100 million, with about 300 full-time jobs projected for Phase 1. Danville Development has secured debt financing from KeyBank.
Illinois Gaming Board officials appreciated Danville Development's diversity, equity and inclusion commitment goals in ownership (more than 5 percent minority ownership committed, more than 14 percent women ownership committed and more than 2 percent veteran ownership committed) and for workforce development (30 percent minority, 40 percent women and 5 percent veteran).
Jimmy Wilmot, president of Danville Development, explained to the board how there is a 100 percent set of construction drawings, and this is a shovel-ready project.
Wilmot said in addition to the Saltgrass Steakhouse, the second restaurant will be a bistro cafe with Italian influences. The final name hasn't been decided.
According to Wilmot, they've regularly given the IGB timelines, estimates and drawings. Their site plans show a connection to Lynch Road.
Danville Development has submitted construction permits for review and approval, with the most recent request for leave to break ground.
Danville Development got involved with this project after Haven Gaming tried to amend its first casino application. Haven Gaming officials are not part of Danville Development.
IGB Chairman Charles Schmadeke said he was glad to see this plan before the board and congratulated Danville Development and the city of Danville
The plan appears to be "real, legitimate and solid," he said. "I certainly hope that this goes forward."
