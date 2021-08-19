DANVILLE —The Danville Police Department wanted to get an annual tradition back to the town.
“We had the Police-Fire Department game for years and last year COVID hit and the year before, we just stopped having it,” Danville Police Officer Patrick Carley said. “This year, the police station wanted to bring the softball games back, and we wanted it with the fire department, but then we thought ‘Let’s do it for Oberheim.’”
Oberheim is late Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim. Oberheim was also a softball coach who coached for traveling teams, one which included his daughter, Avery.
With that in mind, the DPD decided to hold an event where they will also host Champaign and Decatur Police teams tonight at Danville Stadium.
“We realized how Chris was into playing softball in Champaign and Decatur and how he coached his girls,” Carley said. “So we reached out to Champaign police and his family, who were totally in for it and we had 10 weeks to get everything together.
“It has been a whirlwind, but everyone we have reached out in the community to help us has basically asked ‘What do you need?’ This game got put together because of the gracious businesses, not just here, but in other communities as well.”
The games will have officers from Danville, Champaign and Decatur and games will start at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies. Danville will play Champaign and Decatur before the night ends with Champaign playing Decatur. After the action, there will be a fireworks show.
“Our opening ceremony will have the honor guard and patriot guard with a possible guest speaker,” Carley said. “We will have tons of raffle tickets for $1 each with tons of great prizes with plenty of food and drink at a great price.”
The gates will open at 3 p.m. and there will also be a silent auction that includes a large number of items including beach condo packages, tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals game and a baseball signed by former Chicago Cub Anthony Rizzo which was donated by State Representative Mike Marron.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support Peacemaker Project 703, a nonprofit organization established by the Oberheim family. It supports law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education.
Carley said that it was an easy choice to have the games and to honor a fallen colleague’s main off duty pursuits and his family.
“I actually grew up with people in the Champaign department and a lot of us are friends with them,” Carley said. “So when it happened to Chris, it affected not only Champaign but it affected all communities, especially those around Champaign.
“With his love for softball and the fact we have a great, historic stadium here, we had to honor him and allow his family to get back into the softball atmosphere while honoring Chris for the sacrifice he gave.”
The organization has hosted an event in Monticello and have been involved in many events involving law enforcement since its inception in June.
More information about Peacemaker Project 703 can be found on their Facebook page.
