DANVILLE — The Chris Oberheim Memorial Softball Games last year brought a lot of awareness to the area about the Peacemaker Project 703.
That same awareness will be seen in this year's games on Saturday at Danville Stadium, but this time, there will be a local outfit that will benefit.
Chris Oberheim was a 44-year-old Champaign police officer who was shot and killed while on duty on May 19, 2021. The Peacemaker Project was formed in his honor by his family.
For this year, Chris' widow, Amber Oberheim, wanted to add a local flavor to the event, so they are donating proceeds to the Survivor Resource Center, Danville police officer Mike Stephens said. "They are an organization that deals with sexual assault and they are in the old First Midwest Bank building downtown. So some of the proceeds will go there."
The center serves child, adolescent and adult victims of sexual assault and their loved ones by providing counseling, legal and medical advocacy, case management, and awareness/prevention programs for community members and professionals. The services are free and available 24 hours a day.
Most of the proceeds will go to the Peacemaker Project 703, which has events across the area to support law enforcement officers and families.
This year is about continuing the effort to support police families and other community based things. They donate money to places in Chris' name.
The event will have games with the Danville, Champaign and Decatur police softball teams and Stephens said it will be a little surprise for those who are competitive.
"Amber talked about getting a trophy just to make things competitive," Stephens said. "Softball for her family was a big deal so even though it is for charity and it doesn't matter who wins or loses, it just helps to have that competitive edge to come out."
Last year's event had organizers scrambling because it took 10 weeks to get everything in. Stephens said there was more time for this season, but not that much.
"We did have more time, but time got away from us," Stephens said. "We had other things in the department. We have a lot of guys on it and it takes extra hours. It's still going to be a big event."
While the admission is free, donations will be taken at the door. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
Gates open at 3 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. and games starting at 5 p.m.
"The Patriot Parachute team will come in before the game, so that will take the place of fireworks from last year," Stephens said. "The American Legion riders will be there and Amber will speak before playing."
Also, there will be concessions from local food trucks that will also help out Peacemaker Project 703.
"We have quite a few food trucks come in to make hamburgers and hot dogs for the concession center," Stephens said. "They will donate back a lot of their money for the 703 project."
