The recent deep cold weather has caused breaks in several locations in the Oakwood water system resulting in a service disruption.
Utility Services of Illinois officials say all water department personnel are in the field coordinating repairs to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.
Customers have been notified that a Boil Water Advisory is in effect until further notice, and they have been asked to conserve water, if possible.
Additional information and updates can be found at Utility Services of Illinois website, uiwater.com, or by calling customer service at (800) 831-2359.
