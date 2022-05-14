Charlie Lews of the Oakwood Miller team presents his team's findings in the scavenger hunt to Cole Craft, Lake Vermilion Superintendent, during the Conservation Olympics at Forest Glen on Friday. The six local schools participating in the Olympics were Bismarck-Henning, Potomac, Judith Giacoma, Mary Miller Junior High, Salt Fork and Oakwood. Events included the scavenger hunt, an animal game, the obstacle course, a nature race and a nature hike.
Lara Danzl, Environmental Education Supervisor with the Vermilion County Conservation District, opens the Conservation Olympics Friday morning at Forest Glen.
Oakwood teacher Kim Huchel cautions her team not to put a snake in the jar with the bugs during the scavenger hunt during the Conservation Olympics held at Forest Glen Friday.
Students from Potomac Elementary School look over items they've found during their walk at Forest Glen during the Conservation Olympics. From left to right are D.W. Burmood, Lucas Jolley, Ryah Peters, Kolton Morgan, Vanessa Colunga and Alivia Guenther.
