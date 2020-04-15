OAKWOOD – Oakwood Superintendent Larry Maynard has a new daily routine that he hopes will reassure parents, staff and students during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I started March 13, and I write a letter to the parents and staff every night,” he said. “It’s something they can scan in a few minutes, but I feel like it’s helpful.”
The letters are as much inspirational as they are informative. Monday’s letter is titled “Today matters!” and starts out with a thought-provoking quote about coping during hard times and provides links to resources about habits of highly effective people and teens.
“My goal is to communicate but also to support and encourage,” he said.
Maynard emails his letter every night to all the parents and staff in the district and posts it to the district’s website as a means to keep in contact while everyone navigates the challenges of remote learning.
“Our administrators and teachers have done a great job. It’s like we’re flying this plane in mid-air,” he said. “For not having done this before, it has been running smoothly. It’s been inspirational to see everyone come together to make this work.
“Our goal is to try to move the curriculum forward so there’s not a gap (in learning) in August,” he said.
Continued learning is important, but Maynard said he has another priority and that is the well-being of the children and teens in the district.
“My priority is making sure our children are fed and their needs are being taken care of,” he said.
Maynard also hopes his letters help lift the spirits and meet the emotional needs of the district’s parents and staff during these challenging times.
“We’re grieving. We’re missing school, and we’re missing our kids,” he said. “I’m trying to be the best cheerleader for the district and our community.”
Maynard admitted that writing his daily letter has been cathartic for him as well.
“It’s like therapy for me, and I’m going to continue it,” he said. “I’m trying to be creative until we can get back together again.”
