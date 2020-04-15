OAKWOOD — Oakwood school board members will meet via teleconference today to consider whether to proceed with a project that would switch to more energy-efficient lighting at Oakwood High School.
Superintendent Larry Maynard said the district applied for and was awarded a school maintenance matching grant from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE).
“School districts could apply for a $50,000 minimum match,” Maynard said Tuesday.
“I realize a $100,000 project doesn’t sound like much, but we want to start by focusing on two or three classrooms at the high school and installing more energy-efficient lighting,” he said.
When the district originally applied for the matching grant, the plan was to begin to switch out the current lighting at the high school with more energy-efficient LED lighting to lower the district’s energy costs.
But now that COVID-19 has impacted school districts statewide, Maynard said he was hoping the state would allow the matching grant to be used for other needs.
“With this current situation, I thought maybe we could use the money differently, but unfortunately we can’t amend it,” he said. “The application was very specific about how the district would use the money.”
School districts that were awarded the matching grant, however, aren’t obligated to complete the projects on their application, he said. Any excess grant funds that are not used would be returned to ISBE.
If the Oakwood school board determines to move forward with the lighting project, the board would consider approving AMERESCO of Springfield to do the work.
“We could do the project this summer or even next summer,” Maynard said, referring to how long the grant money would be available.
“If we can’t go back to school (after April 30), it would be worth doing it in May because there wouldn’t be any interruptions,” he said.
Also today, the board will:
• Consider hiring Charlotte Lunt as the new transportation director beginning June 1 at an annual salary of $43,000 with district benefits. Lunt would replace Tim Walsh who resigned after being hired last month as director beginning May 1.
• Consider a plan to refinance two bonds in the fall with First Midstate.
“We want to refinance a couple bonds we’re paying on to save the taxpayers’ money,” Maynard said.
• Consider recommendations for a full-time family consumer science teaching position and a full-time business teaching position for the 2020-21 school year at OHS.
• Consider reinstating a girls’ junior high softball program beginning fall 2020.
“I understand we had a girls’ softball team at the junior high many years ago, but the program was cut,” Maynard said.
“A lot of area schools have softball teams, so we would have teams to play,” he said. “Also, this could be a feeder program for the high school.”
• Consider approving the proposed revisions for the 2020-2021 OHS student handbook.
• Consider hiring Molly Ham to fill the family consumer science teacher vacancy at OHS beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. Ham will be on Step 1 of teacher salary scale.
• Consider hiring Amy Brant to fill the business teacher vacancy at OHS beginning with the 2020-2021 school year. Brant will be on Step 1 of the teacher salary scale.
• Enter into closed session to discuss school bus driver wages and consider matters related to collective bargaining.
“We lease our buses, but we hire our own drivers,” Maynard said. “We will set a model for bus driver wages and be in compliance with minimum wage.”
The district employs about a dozen bus drivers and a transportation director.
