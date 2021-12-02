OAKWOOD — A groundbreaking occurred this week on the future Oakwood Junior High facility.
The project will add a new junior high wing to the current Oakwood Grade School.
The Oakwood School District is partnering with Ameresco, Inc., a cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, for the project.
Oakwood School District selected Ameresco to address the needs of its aging facilities and construct the build-out to provide an enhanced learning environment for staff and students, according to a press release.
Upon project completion, all Oakwood Junior High students and staff will move to the new wing, added to the Oakwood Grade School building, where more technology and resources will be available to them.
The existing junior high building will be closed (except for the use of the gym as necessary), allowing the existing, aged building systems to be shut down, which provides the district energy savings through the use of new, more efficient building systems in the new wing.
Superintendent Larry Maynard stated, “Through the use of our ESSER Funds we have begun the process of consolidating the junior high with our grade school as a means to enhance the educational opportunities and resources for student growth.”
“We commend Oakwood School District for taking steps to improve the working and learning environment for their staff and students,” said Lou Maltezos, with Ameresco. “We are proud to be their implementation partner for these infrastructure upgrades.”
Groundbreaking on the project took place Wednesday, with participation from Maynard and the board of education. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
The Oakwood School District serves the communities of Oakwood, Fithian and Muncie. The prekindergarten through 12th grade school district serves approximately 900 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.