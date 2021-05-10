DANVILLE — It's been said before that being a nurse is more than a career, it's a calling.
That's how Julie Welch, vice president and chief nursing officer with OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, feels.
National Nurses Week started May 6 and runs through May 12.
Area nurses have been celebrated. The International Council of Nurses' theme for Nurses Week is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead."
"I can't remember not wanting to be a nurse," Welch said.
Welch's mother, Beatrice O'Brien, was a nurse, working in labor and delivery starting at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
As a child, Welch said she could tell that her mom loved what she was doing. Her mom got a lot of joy from being a nurse and was very proud of what she did.
Welch also had aunts who were nurses.
After graduating from Schlarman, she started at St. Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in Peoria.
Welch received her nursing degree from St. Francis. She went on to earn her Master of Science in nursing from George Mason University in Fairfax, Va.
She moved around in nursing jobs, due to her husband's job moves and also career moves for herself.
"I was fortunate to work at some really prominent facilities," Welch said, which included John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md. and Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
She had the opportunity to come back to the Midwest, and worked at St. Francis Medical Center. Welch has been with OSF HealthCare since 2016, most recently as the director of Children’s Care Services at OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois.
The opportunity opened in Danville earlier this year, and she moved back here in January.
Welch oversees all nursing activities.
She said with the pandemic, one of the hardest things that initially happened was no one really knew exactly the impact, and everyone had so many questions.
Hospitals didn't allow visitors because they weren't sure of the spread and how contagious it was, she said.
"We quickly realized how different that was for the patient and their families," Welch said, about the simple acts of family and visitors helping their loved ones.
OSF has now opened their doors to support persons on a limited basis.
"We've seen that complete circle, and I think that's been a positive thing," she said.
Welch said they also were worried about how much personal protective equipment they had for staff early on.
Now that COVID-19 numbers have decreased, and the vaccine is available, "we've turned the corner," Welch said, adding too it's really been about how the medical field produced the vaccine.
There was a lot of stress for nurses at the start of the pandemic, but the stress and fear have gone down, she said.
"We've learned a lot more," Welch said.
Welch too said they have job openings for nurses, and encourage new graduates and people to apply.
A nurse has to be somebody who wants to cure, serve and help. Nursing is not what somebody does, but who they are, Welch said.
For National Nurses Week, they still had smaller unit-level celebrations this year, compared to past years, due to COVID-19. They've had snacks and goodies for the nurses.
"Everyone is still being very cautious," Welch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.