The Thanksgiving edition of the Commercial-News will be published and delivered to subscribers and newsstands on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Subscribers will receive the paper by their normal delivery method, either carrier or mail. In addition to the normal local and state/national news, the Thanksgiving edition will contain advertising inserts and Black Friday deals. Copies of the paper will also be available on Wednesday at the Commercial-News office, 2 E. Main St., Ste. 128, Danville, IL, 61832. There will be no newspaper published on Thursday, Nov. 26.

