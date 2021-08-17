DANVILLE — Since the start of school for Northeast Elementary Magnet School in Danville on July 20, it's seen classrooms missing in-person students due to COVID-19.
Nine Northeast students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 92 students have been quarantined due to being exposed to the positive COVID-19 cases since school started, according to John Hart, Danville District 118 assistant superintendent of elementary education.
The Vermilion County Health Department on Monday reported 148 new local COVID-19 cases (four residents in their 80s, eight in their 70s, 16 in their 60s, 18 in their 50s, 19 in their 40s, 20 in their 30s, 22 in their 20s, 20 teens, 12 grade-school-aged children, three toddlers, and six infants), and 147 released, which brings Vermilion County to 10,878 positive cases.
Two additional COVID-related deaths have occurred – a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 50s. The county has lost 158 Vermilion County residents to COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 28 Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized. There are currently 319 active COVID cases in the county.
Of the 148 cases being reported Monday, 20 residents said they have been fully vaccinated. Ten of the 28 currently hospitalized residents have been fully vaccinated.
Due to Vermilion County’s high transmission status, it is recommended that everyone, despite vaccination, wear a mask when indoors.
Health department officials are encouraging the community to get vaccinated, get tested, stay home when they are sick, and wear face masks.
SHIELD Illinois saliva COVID-19 testing will be at the health department every Wednesday. Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Appointments are recommended, but not required – you can make an appointment and register. You need a text number and an email address to receive your results. Appointments: https://shieldilportal.pointnclick.com/login_login.aspx. To register, you will need the Agency Code: df5brbrj. Testing is free.
Vaccination clinic information can be found at the website, www.vchd.org.
Vermilion County Vaccination Counts (As of Aug. 16, 2021):
- Total Number of Vaccinations Administered (includes 12+): 48,211
- Total Number of Vermilion County Residents fully vaccinated (includes 12+): 25,808
- Percentage of Vermilion County’s total Population who are fully vaccinated: 33.60%
- Percentage of those who are 12-17 and have at least 1 dose: 15.90%
- Percentage and number of those who are ages 12-17 that are fully vaccinated: 10.97% / 666
Other students back to school
Other schools in the area are starting back this week.
Other Danville District 118 students will be back in school starting Thursday.
Enrollment is down at most of the D118 schools again this year.
Total enrollment as of Monday for the 2021-2022 school year is 4,014, compared to 4,346 in 2020-2021. The district’s total enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year was 5,804.
Current enrollment numbers:
- Danville High School: 1,154 for this year compared to 1,229 last year.
- Kenneth D. Bailey Academy: 55, 73 last year.
- North Ridge Middle School: 584, 656 last year.
- South View Upper Elementary School: 562, 588 last year.
- Edison Elementary: 184, 151 last year.
- Garfield Elementary: 144, 139 last year.
- Liberty Elementary: 195, 196 last year.
- Mark Denman Elementary: 429, 499 last year.
- Meade Park Elementary: 187, 232 last year.
- Northeast Elementary Magnet: 272, 284 last year.
- Southwest Elementary: 248, 299 last year.
Some of the elementary schools have pre-school programs.
"Late enrollment is not unusual for our district. We have families that enroll up to the first day of school. We continue to actively contact parents to promote enrollment. We’ve had some families move or leave town due to the demolition of housing in Fair Oaks, but I am unaware if they relocated in town," according to Hart.
There had been possible bus driver shortages.
Hart said he met with First Student, the bus company the school district contracts with, a few weeks ago, and it's believed everything is good to go.
"We do have some vacancies in the district, but have been fortunate to have substitutes in the positions, some of which are retired teachers from our district," Hart stated about teacher openings.
Hart said they will continue with changes as needed in the schools with COVID-19, such as lunch periods for students.
"All schools' lunch periods look different depending on the size, population and layout of the school. Some schools will be fully using the cafeterias while others may have all or some students eating in the classroom," according to Hart.
"Everyone realizes that students learn best when they are in-person. It is our goal to maximize the amount of time students are in school, but more importantly, is to keep students and staff safe," Hart stated. "It is very neat. You can feel the excitement in our staff as they are eager for the return of students."
