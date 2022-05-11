Vermillion County sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash this morning that claimed the life of a 16-year-old North Vermillion High School student.
Witnesses told police a 2005 BMW Z4 automobile was attempting to turn north onto Indiana 63 from Indiana 234 about 8:10 a.m. A semitrailer was turning westbound onto Indiana 234 from Indiana 63, and the driver of the BMW was not able to see around the semitrailer.
The driver of the BMW drove onto the southbound lanes of Indiana 63 and was immediately struck in the driver's side door by a tour bus being operated by South Ocean Inc., Sheriff Mike Phelps said in a news release.
The bus driver, 77-year-old Alex Diggs of Calumet City, Illinois, was not injured in the crash.
The 16-year-old driver of the BMW was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, the sheriff said.
The name of that driver is being withheld pending notification of family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.