Noon Rotary donates $2k to Future Problem Solvers

Students from Danville High School’s “Future Problem Solvers” attended a May 9 meeting of the Danville Noon Rotary to receive a $2,000 donation to support their community-service project.
District 118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis said, “The goal of the project is to offer new ways to help veterans overcome the challenges they faced during the pandemic. The team researched the effect of isolation and lack of peer interactions on veterans and the spike in mental health issues which occurred starting in the early days of the pandemic.”
The students are focusing their efforts on veterans in Danville’s American Legion Post 210 and Mercy Housing at Cannon Place. Shown here (from left) with the students for the “Big Check” presentation are Danville High Principal Tracy Cherry and Assistant Superintendents Elizabeth Yacobi and John Hart.
