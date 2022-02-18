OAKWOOD — International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) has announced Brittany Hopkins as a new local coordinator.
“I love helping others and watching them succeed. In high school, my family was a host family for an exchange student from Germany. I love spending time with family and friends. My hobbies include: hiking, swimming, bowling and going new places and trying new things. I’m excited to work with exchange students because I love the diversity. I enjoy learning about similarities along with differences in each of us. I want to play an active role in the students’ lives.”
Hopkins is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them and feels that having exchange students in our local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.
Hopkins will be working with families and schools in Oakwood and the surrounding area.
Hopkins is currently looking for families who would like to host for the school year of 2022. Exchange students live as a member of the host family—not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores.
Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student.
As the local coordinator, Hopkins is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Hopkins at 765-585-7578, or through email: bhopkins@icesusa.org.
ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.
