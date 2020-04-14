DANVILLE — Following a weekend with no additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive local cases, the Vermilion County Health Department Monday afternoon also reported no new cases were identified in the county on Monday.
There have been eight confirmed cases in Vermilion County. The eighth person, a Vermilion County resident in his or her 30s who was tested in Vermilion County and who was not hospitalized, was confirmed Friday. This person was recently visited by a relative from Indiana who also tested positive for COVID-19.
More than 300 Vermilion County residents have been tested.
Hospitals and doctors in Vermilion County are collecting specimens and sending them in to get tested if a person meets the criteria set by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If people are getting rejected, it means they did not meet the criteria, according to the health department.
Health department officials say it’s wise to act as if every interaction carries the possibility of coming into contact with the disease, and to limit your exposure accordingly — even with family members.
OSF HealthCare also has announced the launching of a Pandemic Health Worker Program (PHWP) that will serve individuals with COVID-19 symptoms.
Through a contract with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, the PHWP is designed to protect the well-being of the general public during the COVID pandemic, according to an OSF press release.
Pandemic Health Workers (PHW) will digitally connect with referred clients who are experiencing COVID symptoms and need to stay home or quarantine to protect themselves and others. Through this program, OSF HealthCare and the state of Illinois will proactively and digitally support those needing care, while also reducing the potential influx of non-emergent patients into a hospital’s emergency department.
“The PHW program is an extension of OSF Healthcare System’s role in providing compassion and competence in a healthcare crisis,” said John Vozenilek, MD, vice president and chief medical officer of innovation and digital health for OSF HealthCare. “Equipped with technology, PHWs will visit care recipients on a daily basis, deliver kits that include essential tools to monitor their health, and follow-up over a 14-day period to ensure no further assistance is needed.”
When assigned to the PHWP, a client will receive health monitoring tools, depending on what already is available in the home, and will typically stay in the program for 14 days. A PHW will be connecting with at least 27 clients per month.
A person is eligible for the PHWP if he or she is showing COVID-19 symptoms, or is at high risk for contracting the virus, but does not require emergency or inpatient care, and can be digitally monitored at home. They must first call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline (833-OSF-KNOW) and be digitally triaged by a nurse. Depending on the answers to the screening questions, the nurse or other provider will determine if they are eligible for the PHWP. If enrolled, the client will be notified and receive a phone call from a PHW within 48 hours.
The PHWP is one of many innovative programs created by OSF HealthCare to manage COVID-19 patients. The health care Ministry has also integrated an AI symptom checker into its website’s digital assistant, a chatbot named Clare. A 24/7 nurse triage line at (833) OSF KNOW (833-673-5669) fields calls from across Illinois about the virus, and a free text messaging tool called OSF COVID Companion pushes guidance about COVID-19.
A video visit option is available as well. On the first day of operation earlier this month, there were 19 video visits from a broad geographical area in Illinois and included both pediatric and adult patients.
“We are grateful the state of Illinois saw promise in the multi-pronged, digital response, we developed to manage COVID-19,” said Michelle Conger, chief strategy officer and chief executive officer of St. Gabriel for OSF HealthCare. “With an expected increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks, we believe the Pandemic Health Worker Program will help alleviate pressure from hospitals, and protect health care workers, and patients, from further spread of the virus.”
Teams of PHWs will be stationed throughout Illinois with the first groups established in Alton, Evergreen Park and Peoria/Bloomington. The program will eventually expand to serve communities such as in and around Champaign/ Urbana/Danville. OSFHealthCare is expected to initially serve 8,400 people through its PHWs each month when all locations are activated.
