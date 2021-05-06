DANVILLE — There won't be a full election recount in Danville City Council's Ward 7.
Alderman candidate Kaylan Huber posted on her "Huber for Ward 7 Alderwoman" social media site on Thursday that "After much deliberation, I decided to not file a lawsuit for a full recount. I believe my resources and time will be better spent helping Vermilion County, as a whole. I sincerely appreciate everyone's support during my candidacy-- it was a pleasure meeting so many individuals who are invested in our community's future. I look forward to meeting more of you. As always, if anyone has any questions or comments, please let me know. I will gladly point you in the right direction."
Huber lost to Darren York in Ward 7 in the April 6 election by one vote, 281 to 280 votes.
A discovery recount last week for Precinct 17 in the Danville City Council Ward 7 Alderman race didn’t show a change in the vote count.
The Danville Election Commission certified election results on April 20. Newly elected aldermen were sworn in, based on those results, at the May 4 Danville City Council meeting at city hall.
York at the swearing in, said it was a close race and he was honored to serve on the city council.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. noted a one-vote election difference has happened three times throughout the years.
In January, Williams appointed York, a senior rehabilitation counselor with the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Rehabilitation Services – Home Services Program, to replace longtime Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster.
Huber, a local attorney, had five days to file a petition for a discovery recount after the certification of the election. A discovery recount of one precinct was to see if there were any vote total changes or other reasons to form a basis to determine if a full recount would be requested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.