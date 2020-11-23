DANVILLE — A first believed for an election for an alderman seat on the Danville City Council occurred Monday — no one filed a petition to run for Ward 2 Alderman.
Ward 2 Alderman Dan Duncheon isn’t seeking re-election due to purchasing a house in Tilton. He said he could have run, but would be moving out of the ward soon after next year’s election.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and City Clerk Lisa Monson were unsure what happens in the case of no candidate for an alderman seat, saying they’d have to do research and determine how an appointment, if needed, would be made.
There also is time, by Dec. 24, for a write-in candidate, according to Sandra Delhaye, executive director of the Danville Election Commission.
Monday was the final day for candidates to file to run for next year’s Danville City Council election.
There are not five candidates running in any of the alderman races, so a February primary election isn’t needed to narrow down the candidates.
There will be races in wards 3, 4, 6 and 7, with the filed candidates. The consolidated election is April 6, 2021.
While four people picked up petitions to run in Ward 7, two people filed, newcomers Darren York of 2829 Townway Road and Kaylan Huber of 1419 Golf Terrace. Longtime Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster didn’t seek re-election. Another who picked up a petition to possibly run was former alderman Lloyd Randle.
Ward 3 saw five people pick up petitions to run, and two women filed — Damara Joyner of 119 Delaware Ave., and Heidi Pertell of 229 Victory St. Ward 3 Alderman R.J. Davis decided not to seek re-election and Rosie Chenault and Chris Hightower didn’t return petitions.
Aldermen without opposition are Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams, 418 N. Collett St., and Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, 512 W. Woodlawn Ave.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon, 3139 E. Main St., is seeking reelection and being challenged by Tricia Teague, 1102 Giddings St.; and Ward 6 Alderman James Poshard, 1618 Skyline Drive., is seeing opposition from Allan Shepherd, 1517 Eastview Ave.
Seven aldermen positions in the city, one in each of the seven wards, will be up for election.
Seats up for election are: Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams, Ward 2 Alderman Dan Duncheon, Ward 3 Alderman R.J. Davis, Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon, Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, Ward 6 Alderman James Poshard and Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster.
