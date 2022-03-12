DANVILLE — With no tournament in 2020 and a tournament full of restrictions last year, the NJCAA Division II National Tournament will feel almost nostalgic this season.
With the recent lifting of mandatory mask mandates indoors, the tournament is set to have more fans and a return to procedures that were last seen in 2019.
“We are happy that we are at a point where the restrictions are being lifted and we want people to have the options to feel safe,” Tournament director Brian Hensgen said. “If you want to wear masks, you can wear masks. It is an optional thing. The lack of restrictions can have us host a tournament close to what it was in 2019, where we are not having restrictions with attendance and traffic flow and keeping teams away from the general public.”
Last year’s tournament was filled with restrictions like emptying the court after each game to spray the gym and limited attendance, which took away from teams watching games, along with schools getting a chance to watch games.
“I don’t know how to describe it,” South Suburban College coach John Pigatti said. “There were not that many people in the stands, so the environment wasn’t there and the high schools and grade school kids weren’t here and the atmosphere of the day games were not there. It was an eerie feeling last year.
“On a daily basis, we had to keep teams sequestered from the public and they couldn’t watch any of the action,” Hensgen said. “They had to go from their hotel to their bus and back to the facility and then after the game, it was back to the bus and back to the hotel. So it will be great to have an opportunity to return to the level of the 2019 tournament.”
With the 2022 edition, there will be some new changes that have started before the season and culminated with a new scoreboard courtesy of Watchfire.
“In August, we resurfaced the floor with a new paint scheme and painted the gymnasium walls and we added a video display board and it will be used in this tournament,” Hensgen said. “Right now we are going through the process of learning to use it. Our video production team will have content to put up like advertising and hype videos for teams and as time goes on, we will be more used to operating it. It will have more options for the teams and fans.”
While some things are new around the Mary Miller Gym, a wave of the old way is going to come back, including more volunteers.
“I think it goes back to the normal format of operations,” Hensgen said. “We will have our normal ticket takers. We are going to have a lot of foot traffic come in for the games and we will have volunteers returning in droves to be hosts and work the head table, to be sweat sweepers and video crew. So while last year, we were limiting those spots, We are opening up for more people because we want to have enough people to volunteer.”
Along with volunteers, players’ families and basketball enthusiasts will also return in droves next week.
“It’s a lot busier of course because we are opening all access to the tournament,” Danville Area Convention and Visitor Bureau chair Jeanie Cooke said. “Our hotels are packed because more families are coming to town, so it is reverting back to a couple of years ago when we were at full force. It is a little bit of an adjustment, but it is a great adjustment to have.
“It’s a big shot in the arm for tourism because it was the industry most hit by covid and the restrictions. Danville has been a great host and we are happy to welcome everyone and I am excited and I can’t wait.”
The tournament will end a season where teams either played in front of empty crowds or places full of people, but according to Pigatti, the last few weeks saw more people come to games.
“It was up and down – at the start of the year, there were fans and our school went to no fans when the second semester started because we were virtual for the first few weeks and when the students came back, we were virtual as employees so there were still no fans in the stands,” Pigatti said. “For the month of January and most of February, there were no fans allowed but in our last home game, we had fans and we had nice crowds in the regional tournament on our side. All of the hosts of all of the tournament games had great crowds, so it was good to get back to that in the end of the season.”
Last year was also the first season in charge for NJCAA National Division II National Men’s basketball chairman Chris DePew.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen from one day to the next and what schools were able to come out because a lot of teams didn’t play basketball,” DePew said. “We did the best we could to provide the best 16 teams the committed can provide and get out there and be able to meet all the protocols. We are at least able to have all 16 district champions and runners-up ready and that’s a huge step forward to get the best teams to Danville.”
With the tournament returning almost to normal, officials hope that the experience that has kept the tournament in Danville will return to full force as well.
“I think it is a fantastic feeling to feel as if we are moving forward because our tournament is here for the players and part of hosting is for the community,” Hensgen said. When they are restrictions, it keeps people from different restaurants and it hurts our community and this is a deal with not only the school and the partnerships, but teams and fans with the community as well. We want everyone to experience the full events with the games and fun activities that all of the businesses are doing. We are excited to have the opportunity for people to enjoy the Danville community.”
“We want our guys to enjoy the experience,” Pigatti said. “We want them to attend games because last year, our players didn’t go to any of the other games, so it will be nice if coaches want their players to take in the atmosphere and experience a game, they can which has always been a nice thing with that tournament.
“I always heard about the wonderful experiences the people of Danville can provide and I was able to get a small taste of that as they did well in difficult circumstances,” DePew said. I am extremely excited to get out there and get the full complement of the hospitality from the people of Danville and I am excited about coming out there.”
The tournament will go from Tuesday, March 15, to Saturday, March 19, and the original ticket plan will return. Daytime and night sessions for each day are $10 while fans can pay $50 for a pass that will allow you to go to every game.
